The chief of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (or HTS), the main militant group in Syria's northwestern Idlib, on Saturday refused any withdrawal from a future buffer zone after a truce went into effect in the area.

"What the regime could not take militarily or by force, they will not get through peaceful means or through negotiations and politics," said Abu Mohamed al Jolani.

"We will never withdraw from the zone."

Jolani made his comments during a meeting with reporters organised by the former al Qaeda affiliate.

Truce conditions

The Assad regime announced the offer of a truce between it and opposition forces on Thursday, which included a commitment to abide by a de-escalation zone agreed upon by Turkey and Russia.

Among the conditions of the truce is a demand for the Syrian opposition to withdraw all of its forces and weaponry from the buffer zone.

Most of Idlib province and parts of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia –– which currently hosts some three million residents –– are controlled by the HTS and other smaller rebel groups.