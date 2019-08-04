TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish air strikes kill at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw which was launched in May
Turkish air strikes kill at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish commandos observe the area as Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq on May 28, 2019 / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
August 4, 2019

Turkish fighter jets killed at least three PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday morning. 

Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey launched the operation against PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq on May 27.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, Turkey initiated the second phase, Claw-2, of the operation as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, revealing new information on terrorist activities.

A total of 71 terrorists have been killed since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced on Monday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice