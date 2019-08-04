Disagreements over the exploration of hydrocarbon resources have heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Despite the fact that these strains are taking place between Greece and the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) on the one hand, and Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the other, one should not absolve the European Union (EU) from its responsibilities in igniting such conflict in the first place.

In fact, Brussels not only failed to play its role as a fair mediator between the Turkish and Greek communities in settling the Cyprus problem in 2004, but all its actions on this matter represent a textbook example of how not to handle a peace process.

The EU’s decision to admit the Greek Cyprus to the EU without a political settlement with Turkish side has not only violated international law but has also led to the denial of Turkish Cypriots’ inalienable rights over the island and its resources.

The region is, therefore, paying the price today for the consequences of the EU’s decision to accept the Greek Cypriot administration as a member state without settling the political problem in Cyprus, as stipulated by the EU’s own regulations.

To add insult to injury, the EU failed to adopt corrective measures in light of its ethical, moral and political obligations. It has, alas, persisted in treating the East Mediterranean problem in a manner that is negligent and lacks neutrality.

Brussels’ recent position on Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, in which it considered them illegal and a breach to the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, reveals that the Union persists on going down the road to perdition in this region.

By deciding to impose sanctions on Turkey, the EU demonstrated that, contrary to its supposed role as a force for stability, its policies might inflame the situation in an already unstable region.

Reflecting back on the EU’s past mistakes in admitting the Greek Cypriot administration to the EU and not recognising the TRNC, one can see that it has led to at least two major problems.