Editor's note: This article was written before Monday's announcement by India to abolish Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which prohibited the purchase of land in Kashmir by non-Kashmiris. All communication between Indian-administered Kashmir and the outside world has since been cut off.

By midnight on Sunday, Indian authorities had imposed a curfew in India-administered Kashmir, shut down communication networks, and deployed tens of thousands of reinforcements from across India to implement something that seemed a mystery.

Anticipating that this would be an unprecedented curfew and that we might not meet again, I bade farewell to a few friends who would be leaving Kashmir for either studies or jobs in India and abroad.

There was a fatalistic element in our conversation. One asked: “Do you think it would become difficult for the soldiers to keep the people caged if they massacre, say, 5000 people?”

In the late evening in Srinagar, people were stocking up on food items, medicine, withdrawing cash from ATMs, and filling their fuel tanks to the brim, as well as obsessively checking their smartphone for new developments.

While we spoke, a friend forwarded me a list of satellite phone numbers given to top civilian officials, one of several alarming developments that have created hysteria that a war might break out in this conflict-prone region.

During the past few days, India has sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Kashmir, police have been asked to provide details of mosques in their respective jurisdictions; government forces have been asked to stockpile rations for up to four months and “drinking water” for at least seven days.

'Backpacks ready'

Soldiers have been told to keep their backpacks ready “with sufficient amounts of eatables, drinking water, chocolates, money, etc., for emergency purposes.” The troops have also been told to send home any relative who might have come to visit them in Kashmir.

Indian tourists, labourers, and Hindu pilgrims to a cave shrine in Kashmir were asked to leave. Indian and Pakistani soldiers were involved in skirmishes at the borders.

Seasoned and well-connected journalists and even top pro-India politicians have no clue as to what India is up to. That is why theories, plausible and wild, have filled in the gap. The only thing clear at present is that the government of India plans something that is bound to provoke a public reaction on a massive scale.

This could be abrogating provisions that bar Indians from buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir and allow the region to enact its own laws besides having its own flag. It could be dividing the region into (Hindu-majority) Jammu, (Muslim) Kashmir and Ladakh (which has 50-50 Buddhist and Muslim population).

But rather than being a state where people elect their own local government, Kashmir would become a Union Territory, which is perpetually ruled by New Delhi directly.

Cutting Pakistani influence

Another theory making rounds is that on August 15, India’s independence day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be hoisting the Indian flag at Lal Chowk, Kashmir’s own Red Square, where India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had promised Kashmiris the plebiscite to choose between India and Pakistan.

Some surmise that by creating a warlike situation with Pakistan, India seeks to gain entry into talks between the US and the Taliban. New Delhi sees itself as being left out and is anxious that decades of its investment in the war-torn country - a policy aimed at cutting Pakistani influence and engage its army - is going waste.

Whatever be the reason, an outcome that India anticipates and which has forced it to empty Kashmir of its all its citizens except its soldiers could only be catastrophic. A friend asked me “are they going to carpet bomb us?”