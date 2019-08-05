After the Columbine massacre, much of the US political and media class identified cultural triggers as the motives of the teenage killers to try and make sense of the killings. They concluded that a bunch of heavy metal bands and violent movies allegedly enjoyed by the murderers were partially responsible for inspiring the atrocity.

They weren’t interested in the question of rampant school bullying, which was the only motivation cited by the killers. Nor were they engaged in the issue of gun control, as the incalculably powerful gun lobby makes sure they never are.

I woke up to the news of not one but two bloody massacres in American cities, one in the Texan border city of El Paso and the other in Dayton, Ohio. So far, the combined death toll is 29 people, with tens more injured, including children.

The motivations for the carnage in Dayton is as yet unknown, but the motive of the shooter in El Paso is far less ambiguous.

Approximately nineteen minutes before the first 911 call came in, an overtly racist, crude anti-immigrant ‘manifesto’ appeared online on the alt-right-infested ‘8chan’ website.

At the time of its posting, its alleged author, namely 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was going aisle-to-aisle in a Walmart just eight miles from the Mexican border hunting and shooting anyone he came across – man, woman and child. After he was apprehended, 20 people lay dead, while two dozen more were injured.

As reported by the New York Times, the 2300-word document titled ‘The Inconvenient Truth’, warns of a ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas’, while detailing plans to divide the US into separate racial territories, with the author claiming that white people were being replaced by ‘foreigners’.

Most chillingly, the manifesto states ‘if we can get rid of enough people … our way of life can be more sustainable.’

One can’t help but remember that it was only a couple of weeks before this that a baying crowd of ‘great patriots’ were heard chanting ‘send her back’ to US congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a rally held by President Donald Trump.

Omar arrived in the US as a child refugee from Somalia, and, during the rally, Trump incited the crowd against her by linking her to ‘Al Qaeda’ on account of her Islamic faith.

Earlier that week, Trump had told a group of minority Democratic opposition congresswomen to ‘go back where they came from’. The fact that all of the four congresswomen were non-white means, in the collective consciousness of Trump and his racist base, that America can never truly be their home.

One hardly needs to deploy psychoanalysis or go through Crusius’ music and film collection to understand the conditions that compelled someone like him to act upon his beliefs. Trump would never directly incite murder, but when Trump, as the president with unprecedented reach, consistently links immigrants and people of colour to violence and criminality, he creates an atmosphere of violent and hateful hysteria.