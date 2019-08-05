The Indian government’s unprecedented decision to strip Kashmir of the last vestiges of its autonomy has left experts wondering what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to gain.

New Delhi wants to amend the constitution and hollow out Article 370 and one of its key clauses 35A, which bar people from other parts of the country from buying property in the heavily militarised region that is also claimed by Pakistan.

The development threatens to change the demography of India-administered Kashmir, where an overwhelming Muslim majority has been fighting for independence for more than 70 years.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the disputed territory divided between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“I’m at a loss for words to express what’s happening,” says Khalid Shah, a Kashmir researcher at the New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation. “Kashmir will be on the edge for a very long time.”

Over the weekend, India deployed thousands of additional troops to the region, citing an unspecified terrorist threat. The reinforcement was sent to beef up the strength of half a million Indian troops that have been stationed in the region for several decades.

The government has detained local politicians and shut down the internet and phone connections - completely cutting off Kashmir from the outside world.

“It’s very difficult to say how people are going to react. I’m not sure if people have even received the message,” says Shah.

The Indian government has taken a unilateral decision without the consent of the Kashmiri people, he says.

New Delhi’s decision, which reverses a 70-year treaty of accession, came weeks after Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the national election with a sweeping victory.

But while Modi did make amending the constitution of disputed Kashmir an election pledge, people didn’t think he’d go all the way, especially considering its regional fallout.

“I think Modi is following in the footsteps of President Donald Trump who moved the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. There were protests for few days and then silence,” says Dr Shaista Tabassum, a Karachi-based international relations expert.

“Pakistan must build pressure and task its foreign missions to take this up everywhere in the world.”

Islamabad has condemned the “irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour” by India and warned that Indian action could turn Kashmir “into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor”.