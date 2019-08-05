Italy’s Interior Minister and far-right Lega (the League) party leader Matteo Salvini is demanding that European Union bureaucrats continue their search for states that will volunteer to take in migrants stranded off the shores of the Italian coast.

Most states have so far been reluctant to accept migrants from the Gregoretti, the Italian coastguard ship stranded near the town of Augusta, in Sicily.

Of the original 141 migrants, 26 have now been allowed to leave the ship. They include six suffering from medical emergencies, a pregnant woman with her husband, and 18 minors.

But Italy's interior minister, as in previous cases of this kind, does not want to let the remaining 115 migrants ashore until other EU states have agreed to accept them.

The role of Brussels civil servants is currently limited to coordination: they cannot require any country to accept migrants at all, nor can they determine their number.

In any case, they only make contact with those countries where they hope to have at least a chance of a positive response. But the willingness to accept further migrants is low among EU states.

At the end of last week, Germany was the first and apparently only EU country to make a commitment to the EU to accept some of the migrants.

EU appeals for a ‘workable solutions’

According to EU Migration Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, more than 800 migrants have been distributed through such voluntary agreements since the summer of last year.