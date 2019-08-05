The Syrian regime resumed air strikes on northwest Syria's Idlib on Monday, a war monitor said, scrapping a ceasefire for the rebel-controlled bastion.

The northwestern region of some three million people is one of the last major centres of resistance to Syrian regime leader Assad after eight years of war.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor relying on sources inside Syria, said air strikes resumed on the bastion minutes after the truce was cancelled.

"Regime warplanes launched their first air strikes on the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib's southern countryside" since late Thursday, the Observatory said.

Experts and residents had been sceptical that the truce would hold, citing several previous failed ceasefires.

Turkish, US officials meet