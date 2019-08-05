TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US delegation led by commerce secretary Ross to visit Turkey in September
Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Monday that a US delegation headed by her counterpart Wilbur Ross is scheduled to visit Turkey in September.
Pekcan's announcement came after she held a phone call with the US commerce secretary. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
August 5, 2019

A US delegation led by the commerce secretary will visit Turkey in September, said the Turkish trade minister on Monday on Twitter.

Underlining that she had a "fruitful conversation" with Wilbur Ross on the phone, Ruhsar Pekcan said, "During that conversation, we have reached a consensus about Secretary's visit to Turkey with a delegation of business people at the first half of September."

"On the occasion of that visit, we’ll be holding a series of meetings with the participation of business people from both countries and consider our sectoral studies together," Pekcan said.

Pekcan underlined that this visit will bring the two countries' business communities together and that it is a concrete demonstration of Turkey's willingness.

"It will be an important step on the way to boost our bilateral trade relations," she added. 

SOURCE:AA
