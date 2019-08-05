A US delegation led by the commerce secretary will visit Turkey in September, said the Turkish trade minister on Monday on Twitter.

Underlining that she had a "fruitful conversation" with Wilbur Ross on the phone, Ruhsar Pekcan said, "During that conversation, we have reached a consensus about Secretary's visit to Turkey with a delegation of business people at the first half of September."

"On the occasion of that visit, we’ll be holding a series of meetings with the participation of business people from both countries and consider our sectoral studies together," Pekcan said.