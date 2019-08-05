TÜRKİYE
Erdogan assures support to Khan over Kashmir crisis
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offers Turkey's steadfast support to Pakistani PM Imran Khan after India scrapped disputed Kashmir's special status renewing tensions in South Asia.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, welcomes Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ankara, Turkey, Friday, January 4, 2019. / AP Archive
August 5, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed India's scrapping of India-administered Kashmir's semi-autonomy that brings the disputed region under direct New Delhi's rule. 

Khan phoned Erdogan to inform him about India's latest measure, said the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate in a statement.

Erdogan called on Pakistan and India to strengthen the dialogue process.

During the phone call, Khan informed Erdogan that India's "illegal" action will have serious implications for regional peace and security.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

Turkey's support

Erdogan also shared his concerns over the situation and assured Khan of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

India on Monday unilaterally scrapped a key law [Article 370 of Indian Constitution] which allowed Kashmir semi-autonomy in exchange for joining the Indian union after independence in 1947. 

The provision allowed India-administered Kashmir to enact its own laws and disallowed outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

Fears in Kashmir

Kashmiris say the new Indian measure will turn them into a minority as Indians rush to buy properties in the picturesque Muslim-majority Himalayan region.  

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

For three decades the India-administered part has been in the grip of a popular revolt that has left tens of thousands dead.

Armed Kashmiri rebels and many residents have fought for the region's independence or to join neighbour Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
