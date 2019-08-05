Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed India's scrapping of India-administered Kashmir's semi-autonomy that brings the disputed region under direct New Delhi's rule.

Khan phoned Erdogan to inform him about India's latest measure, said the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate in a statement.

Erdogan called on Pakistan and India to strengthen the dialogue process.

During the phone call, Khan informed Erdogan that India's "illegal" action will have serious implications for regional peace and security.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

Turkey's support

Erdogan also shared his concerns over the situation and assured Khan of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.