BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8B
In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings showed.
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8B
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US on June 19, 2019. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 6, 2019

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings here with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

RECOMMENDED

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power