Anti-Iran hawks at the White House are likely furious at the decision by President Donald Trump to once again extend the waivers on five different nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, preserving a key part of the Iran nuclear deal (the JCPOA). The waivers fly in the face of the hawks' preferred 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran.

But it's not only that, President Trump seems to be behind several moves testing the possibility of talks with Iran – despite the pressure his administration has placed on the country.

Over the past two weeks Iran has held talks with Oman and the UAE but also, unusually, has planned talks with Saudi Arabia, all with the ultimate aim of easing the heightened tension in Iran-US relations.

The sanctions waivers are not just Trump’s 90-day offering to Tehran but also to China and Russia. The waivers would allow Russia and China to continue their cooperation over five civilian nuclear projects with Tehran. But the move could also be read as a step towards appeasing China and Russia with whom Trump has said he wants to sign a new nuclear pact after he withdrew from a key nuclear treaty with Russia.

Iran’s maximum pressure response which included a phased withdrawal from the JCPOA, and a military stand-off in the Gulf, seems to have paid off causing enough concern in the US to have merited a more measured approach.

The approach might be what has led to a measured response from Iran today as they stated that they favour talks but only once US sanctions are removed.

Trump’s bounty for the hawks in his team was to agree instead to sanction Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif.

“One assumes sanctioning Zarif is the price for those waivers,” said Wendy Sherman, former under-secretary of state.

‪Zarif described the sanctions against him as the failure of diplomacy.

The move was dismissed both in Iran and in the US. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called it “childish”, and the Revolutionary Guard Corps called it “ridiculous” while Iran’s official armed forces labelled it “undiplomatic”. American analyst Barnett Rubin ridiculed the move in a Tweet.

Trump reportedly sided with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who argued that the administration should renew sanctions waivers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton had insisted that renewing the waivers would lessen the impact of the maximum pressure campaign and embolden Iran. Other reports from the United States indicated internal policy tensions saying the decision had been postponed a few times before John Bolton finally announced it.