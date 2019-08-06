TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey making efforts to develop indigenous vaccine
Turkey has "spent $123.34 million with the largest and the most technologically advanced industrial investments up until now in Turkey's pharmaceutical industry," the deputy health minister says.
Turkey making efforts to develop indigenous vaccine
Chickenpox, Hepatitis A vaccine top priorities, says Turkey's Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 6, 2019

Turkey is working to develop indigenous vaccines against chickenpox and Hepatitis A, the deputy health minister said on Tuesday.

"The Turkish Health Ministry has called on local pharmaceutical firms to produce these vaccines," Emine Alp Mese said.

She made the remarks during a visit to Onko and Kocsel, a local cancer drug manufacturer, in Turkey's industrial province of Kocaeli.

Mese went on to say that they will first focus on vaccinations against chickenpox and Hepatitis A, as they take up the lion's share in health spending.

"We have been in contact with foreign academics for the last three to four months about the production of these vaccines," she added.

RECOMMENDED

She also noted that domestic production and export of cancer drugs is important as they will bring home foreign exchange.

Tugba Koc, a board member of Onko and Kocsel, said they could prepare a chickenpox vaccine within three to four years.

"We have spent $123.34 million (€110 million) with the largest and the most technologically advanced industrial investments up until now in Turkey's pharmaceutical industry,” she added.

Onko and Kocsel aims to export $1.34 billion (€1.2 billion) of medical molecules to the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat