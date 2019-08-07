Afghan officials said at least 14 people were killed and 145 were wounded when a car bomb detonated in Kabul on Wednesday, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering windows far from the blast site.

The car bomb exploded near the entrance of a police station in western Kabul around 0430 GMT, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Violence is surging across Afghanistan and in Kabul as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal ahead of elections planned for September 28.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Earlier, health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least 95 people, mostly civilians and including women and children, had been taken to hospital.

"I heard a big bang and all the windows of my shop broke, with glass flying everywhere," shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh said.