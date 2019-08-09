Ties between the United States and Israel are set to experience deep turbulence as a recently jailed figure face suspicions for working with Israeli intelligence.

The last time this took place, Jonathan Pollard, former US intelligence analyst, was found guilty of spying for Israel and providing it with top-secret information, leading to a life sentence under the Espionage Act.

Jeffery Epstein was arrested on July 6 for the sex trafficking of minors within the US.

The billionaire shared the same personal network that included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, infamous Blackwater founder Erik Prince, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

US President Donald Trump previously referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy”.

But this isn’t the first time Epstein has been charged for underage sex crimes.

Between 2002 and 2005, according to a federal indictment, Epstein paid dozens of girls and young women to take part in sex acts with him at his residences in New York and Florida.

In 2007 and 2008, the FBI readied a 53-page indictment to bring him down on sex charges, which was brought to a standstill when he was offered a plea deal with US Attorney Alexander Acosta.

The deal, which remains a state secret, put Epstein in jail for 13 months, but left him able to leave six days a week, for up to 12 hours a day, to work.

Acosta would later be named labour secretary by Trump; and has since resigned his position.

However, according to investigative journalist Vicky Ward, quoting a meeting with Trump’s transition team, Acosta told a White House official: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

The question remains, would the US intelligence community have allowed a sexual predator who strongly believed in eugenics to operate a sex trafficking operation for minors for years on American soil? Most would believe otherwise.

After deep scrutiny, a shifting network of power surrounding Epstein is revealed.

Deep Ties

Epstein worked closely with Israel, at the forefront of a private initiative to bring cutting edge Israeli military intelligence technology to the private sector, available to the highest bidder.

This single company, Carbyne, brought together a who’s who of power brokers and intelligence figures from multiple regions including Russia, China and the Trump administration itself, with Epstein at its heart.

Officially, Carbyne provided high-tech solutions for emergency centres. In reality, it existed in a grey area giving it unprecedented access to private information, with significant potential for privacy abuse.

Carbyne provides a service for police emergency centres, providing complete access to the caller’s camera and GPS, providing the dispatcher with a live video feed.

But Carbyne’s shareholders have drawn skepticism, leading many to question Epstein’s ties to questionable figures.

Operating beyond any nation’s complete oversight, Carbyne had no restrictions to transfer technology to autocratic leaders that regularly violate human rights.

The Chinese Connection

Carbyne’s technology is speculated to have been transferred to China through co-founder Lital Leshem, who is a shareholder at Carbyne.

She also works with Erik Prince at Frontier Resources Group (FRG), based in the United Arab Emirates, and a subsidiary of the Chinese-majority owned Frontier Services Group (FSG).

Prince, the founder of Frontier Services Group, previously known as Blackwater, helped the United Arab Emirates train a South American mercenary army to fight for the Saudi-UAE coalition war in Yemen for $529 million.

But how did China benefit from Prince’s ties to Carbyne?

In 2013, Prince sold a majority share of FSG to the Chinese. His new overseer, billionaire Chang Xhenming, is particularly close to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Not long after, FSG was involved in China’s crackdown on Muslim communities, helping build facilities to detain one million people and putting 13 million under surveillance. In particular, FSG was slated to help build the notorious ‘re-training camps’ to hold ethnic Uyghurs and Muslims.

Human Rights Watch revealed that Chinese authorities began to use an application much like Carbyne to surveil Uyghurs. Carbyne’s first 911 surveillance contract was installed in Fayette County in the US state of Georgia in 2018, the same time China’s nearly identical mass surveillance was launched.

Unlike the limited use Carbyne’s 911 application saw in the US to report emergencies, China’s ‘Integrated Joint Operations Platform’ was a highly similar app for mass surveillance.

The Chinese surveillance app monitors every aspect of a user’s life, including personal conversations, power usage, activating the camera and microphone, and even tracking a user’s movement.