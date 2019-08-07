Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had told the US and Russia about Turkey’s planned unilateral military operation into northeast Syria to secure Turkey’s borders from the PKK/YPG terror group.

Shortly after, a US delegation presented an offer to Ankara in a last-ditch attempt to convince the Turkish side on a 'safe-zone'. It seems, however, that the US offer does not address Turkey’s security concerns and national interests, and the Turkish President repeated Turkey's ambitions to launch a military operation.

On the American side, the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper stated that unilateral Turkish actions are unacceptable. Washington’s Syria strategy relies on the assumption that it can outmanoeuvre and deceive Turkey - but the upcoming Turkish operation could mark an end to the house of cards that is US policy in Syria. To placate Turkey, the US will need to revisit its Syria policy and convince Turkey not to go into Syria.

When the Obama administration expanded its anti-Daesh air campaign into Syria and planned to partner with local forces, Washington explicitly wanted to avoid being dragged into the war between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime.

In this regard, the US found the Syrian branch of the PKK, the YPG, as a suitable partner. It was ready to fight Daesh under US air cover and had no active confrontation with the Assad regime. However, this strategy entirely ignored Turkey’s decades-long war against the PKK. While the US was keen to avoid a clash with Bashar al Assad, it seemed to have no issues supporting a national security threat to its NATO partner.

In a bit to ease tensions with Ankara, the US repeatedly argued that its engagement with the YPG is temporary, tactical, and transitional focusing only on eradicating Daesh. Despite Turkey’s criticism that one terror group can’t be used to fight another, the US pressed ahead.

Washington’s commitment to the YPG has remained, and the Pentagon has repeatedly invested in its partner in Syria as part of its 'Train and Equip Fund' to the tune of $1.48 billion of US taxpayer money. From the single aim of defeating Daesh, the US expanded its ambitions to limiting Iran, preventing Daesh to re-emerge and forcing Assad to change his behaviour.

The US has consistently tried to finesse the world and Turkey in regards to the true nature of its partners in Syria. The US has long denied the links between the PKK and its Syrian branch despite official American reports listing the YPG as such, and the reality is that the US has sided with a terrorist organisation, as designated by its laws.

As a second step, the US invested in the project of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) portraying it as an ethnically and politically diverse alliance, but in reality, the SDF only functioned as cover for the PKK.