A car bombing claimed by Daesh killed five people, including three children, in a militant-held town in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

Local sources, speaking to the media said the bomb was detonated remotely in front of the town post office.

A militant was also wounded in the attack, sources said.

Regime news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.

Daesh claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.

The terror group routinely claims attacks in northeast Syria, despite its territorial defeat earlier this year.

Daesh maintains a presence in the country's vast Badia desert, as well as in areas controlled by the PKK terror group's Syrian wing the YPG in the country's northeast and east.

Regime advances after scrapping northwest Syria truce