WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh car bomb kills 5 in northeast Syria - monitor
The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al Qahtaniya, a town in Hasakeh province, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
Daesh car bomb kills 5 in northeast Syria - monitor
A militant stands at the site of an explosives-rigged vehicle that detonated in the town of Al Qahtaniya, in the Hasakeh province on August 7, 2019. / AFP
August 7, 2019

A car bombing claimed by Daesh killed five people, including three children, in a militant-held town in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

Local sources, speaking to the media said the bomb was detonated remotely in front of the town post office.

A militant was also wounded in the attack, sources said.

Regime news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.

Daesh claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.

The terror group routinely claims attacks in northeast Syria, despite its territorial defeat earlier this year.

Daesh maintains a presence in the country's vast Badia desert, as well as in areas controlled by the PKK terror group's Syrian wing the YPG in the country's northeast and east.

Regime advances after scrapping northwest Syria truce

RECOMMENDED

Regime loyalists captured a town and a village from militants and allied rebels in northwest Syria on Wednesday, after fierce clashes that killed nearly 30 combatants overnight, a war monitor said.

The town of Al Zakat and the Al Arbaeen village in Hama province came under regime control on Wednesday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said the clashes overnight killed 10 regime loyalists and 18 opposition fighters, including 13 militants.

The push has also seen regime loyalists reach the edges of Kafr Zita and Al Latamneh — respectively, a major town and a village — held by the opposition in northern Hama, according to the Observatory.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a militant group led by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate, has since January controlled northern Hama as well as all of Idlib and adjacent parts of Aleppo and Latakia governorates.

A truce that started on Friday was supposed to protect three million people living in the region after three months of deadly bombardment by the regime and its ally Russia.

The country's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat