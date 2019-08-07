TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Galatasaray win Turkish Super Cup
Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda brings the Turkish Super Cup home after his powerful shot in the 39th minute of the game against Akhisarspor.
Galatasaray win Turkish Super Cup
Belhanda of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal during 2019 Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Akhisarspor at Eryaman Stadium in Ankara, on August 7, 2019. / AFP
By Mostafa Rachwani
August 7, 2019

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara.

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found the net with his powerful shot at the 39th minute of the game.

RECOMMENDED

As Akhisarspor were not able to score a goal to draw the game in the second half, Galatasaray won the final 1-0 and lifted the Super Cup.

Both teams also played in last year's Turkish Super Cup final and Akhisarspor beat Galatasaray 5-4 on penalties.

Akhisarspor relegated from the Turkish Super Lig as Galatasaray bagged the Turkish Super Lig title previous season.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat