Three Congolese doctors have been arrested for allegedly being involved in planning an attack on a hospital that killed a senior World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist involved in the Ebola response, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Cameroonian doctor Richard Mouzoko was killed in an attack in April on a hospital in the city of Butembo, one of the epicentres of the year-long Ebola outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history.

Ebola treatment centres have repeatedly been attacked by armed militiamen and disgruntled locals, hampering efforts to contain the epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-ravaged east.

Lieutenant Colonel Jean-Baptiste Kumbu, a senior military prosecutor, said militiamen involved in attacking treatment centres had, under interrogation, implicated four doctors in planning the raids, including against the Butembo hospital.

Kumbu said three had been arrested, while the fourth was at large. He provided no further details about when or where they were detained or what their motive might have been.