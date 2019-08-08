Electric carmaker Tesla Inc stood by its Model 3 safety claims on Wednesday in the face of regulatory scrutiny, while documents showed the top US automotive safety watchdog issued at least five subpoenas since last year seeking information about crashes involving the company’s vehicles.

Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has said the Model 3 “was engineered to be the safest car ever built” with the lowest probability of injury of all vehicles ever tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Regulators challenged that view last year, according to documents seen by Reuters. The NHTSA sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tesla on Oct 17, for making “misleading statements” over safety ratings of the Model 3.

Saying it was “not the first time” Tesla had disregarded its guidelines in a manner that could confuse consumers and “give Tesla an unfair market advantage,” the agency also referred the issue to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which investigates unfair or deceptive acts within commerce.

Asked for comment on Wednesday, Tesla pointed to its response to the October letter, in which it said its claims were based on NHTSA’s own data.

In its October letter, NHTSA said Tesla disregarded the difference in relative weights between its vehicles and others, making accurate comparisons impossible and misleading consumers.

“It is therefore inaccurate to claim that the Model 3 has ‘the lowest probability of injury of all cars’ or that Model 3 occupants are ‘less likely to get seriously hurt’ or ‘have the best chance of avoiding a serious injury,’ wrote NHTSA chief counsel Jonathan Morrison, adding that such statement violate NHTSA’s guidelines.

In its response, Tesla denied it had made the claim that the 5-star rating makes it the “safest vehicle,” rather that Tesla said publicly the car was engineered “to be the safest car ever built.”

Asked to comment on the documents on Wednesday NHTSA did not mention Tesla, instead saying the agency was “committed to rigorous and appropriate safety oversight of the industry.”

An FTC spokesman declined to comment, saying “investigations are non-public.”