WORLD
2 MIN READ
High tide spits out $2M worth of cocaine onto New Zealand beach
Police were called to the scene when $2M worth of drugs washed up ashore Bethells Beach in West Auckland.
High tide spits out $2M worth of cocaine onto New Zealand beach
A number of packages containing cocaine seen on display after they were discovered by police on West Auckland's Bethells Beach
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
August 8, 2019

Cocaine worth millions of dollars washed up on a New Zealand beach with police urging the public Thursday to hand in any more packages that may turn up.

Police were called to Bethells Beach in West Auckland on Wednesday evening when packages of the drug were found along the shoreline.

"Police attended and located approximately 19 packages, which testing has confirmed contained cocaine," detective inspector Colin Parmenter said. 

He estimated the street value $2 million.

Local media said the packages were contained in netting and the presence of shells indicated they had been at sea for some time. 

RECOMMENDED

"There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do," Parmenter said. 

"And we will be sending regular patrols in the coming days to continue to check for further washed up items." 

It is not the first time a large amount of drugs has been found on a New Zealand beach. 

In 2016, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine was found on a beach in the far north of the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat