Pakistan is not looking at a military option over Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday, after neighbouring India stripped the disputed region of its autonomy.

However, Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any Indian aggression, Qureshi told a news conference in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

"We're not looking at military options," Qureshi said, adding, "Don't we reserve a right to respond in case of any aggression?"

TRT World's Kamran Yousuf brings more from Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Indian PM defends decision

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the downgrading of Indian-administered Kashmir from a state to a federally controlled territory will help end decades of terrorism and separatism incited by archrival Pakistan.

In a nationally broadcast speech Thursday, Modi described changes imposed this week by his government in Kashmir as historic and assured its residents that the situation will soon become normal.

Modi said the "mainstreaming" of the Kashmiri people with the rest of the nation would expedite development and create new jobs with investment from public and private companies.

He accused Pakistan of using the past arrangement "as a weapon to incite people of the region against India," and said he has complete faith that the new system will be able to free Kashmir from terrorism and separatism.

TRT World's Neha Poonia reports from India's capital New Delhi.

UN chief calls for restraint

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on India and Pakistan to refrain from any steps that could affect the special status of the disputed regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

Guterres was "concerned over reports of restrictions on Indian-side of Kashmir," and warned that such actions could "exacerbate the human rights situation in region," Guterres' spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Both India and Pakistan administer separate portions of the Kashmir region but claim it in full.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split Indian-administered Kashmir into two federal territories on Monday to allow the government greater control. It scrapped a law key to the ascension treaty which gave the Muslim majority region the right to make its own laws and lifting a decades-old ban on people from outside the state from buying property there.