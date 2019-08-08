The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says mankind must not only drastically reduce the burning of fossil fuels, but also quickly and fundamentally change the way it uses land for farming and animal rearing to avoid dramatic and potentially irreversible damage from climate change.

Scientists who authored Thursday’s UN-authorised report warned that overexploitation could lead to massive food shortages.

The study called for an immediate change in consumer habits to mitigate the fallout of climate change.

Agriculture and forestry currently account for almost a quarter of humanity's greenhouse gas emissions.

To maintain an overall global average temperature rise of two degrees by the end of the century, total emissions would have to fall to zero by around 2050.

Meeting that target requires not only a decreasing reliance on fossil fuels but also changing agricultural methods.