BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Climate Change panel warns of negative impact of food production methods
Special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns of a connection between global warming and the way land is used for agriculture.
Climate Change panel warns of negative impact of food production methods
A person shows soybeans after they were harvested in Caagauzu, Paraguay January 29, 2019. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
August 8, 2019

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says mankind must not only drastically reduce the burning of fossil fuels, but also quickly and fundamentally change the way it uses land for farming and animal rearing to avoid dramatic and potentially irreversible damage from climate change.

Scientists who authored Thursday’s UN-authorised report warned that overexploitation could lead to massive food shortages.

The study called for an immediate change in consumer habits to mitigate the fallout of climate change.

Agriculture and forestry currently account for almost a quarter of humanity's greenhouse gas emissions. 

To maintain an overall global average temperature rise of two degrees by the end of the century, total emissions would have to fall to zero by around 2050.

Meeting that target requires not only a decreasing reliance on fossil fuels but also changing agricultural methods. 

RECOMMENDED

Modern farming can contribute to global warming through the gas emissions caused by animals reared for meat and dairy, as well as by clearing forested land for crop production and grazing.

The feedback cycle of rising greenhouse gas levels, makes it more difficult for CO2-absorbing trees to grow, further worsening the problem.

According to the report, 70 percent of ice-free land on Earth is currently used by humans, and a good third of this area is affected by deterioration processes. 

The scientists warned that there was no room for optimism without action when it came to climate change.

“Hoping for another technical breakthrough for another 20 years won't get us anywhere,” the report said.

"We should not rely on being able to produce or reforest large areas of bioenergy," said Almut Arneth, one of the co-authors for the IPCC. Anything that has to do with additional land requirements will probably be "difficult to impossible'' she said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat