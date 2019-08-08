The 2019 summer heatwave serves as another reminder from mother nature of the extreme potential of climate fluctuations. The recent heatwave also provides an opportune moment to revisit how Edward Said’s Orientalism speaks to Western attitudes towards climate change, particularly a sentiment of Euro-American indifference as if it will only adversely affect the developing world.

European newsagencies might be expected to focus on the heatwave on the continent given that is where their audiences are based. Nevertheless, in certain media outlets there was a Eurocentric bias embedded in covering the heatwave and climate change in general, neglecting how weather systems in the Sahara and the Middle East influenced Europe’s weather, and how some Gulf cities endured the highest temperatures on earth in June.

The divide between Europe and the Middle East is a geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geocentric construct which set the two regions as binary opposites. Erratic weather patterns that do not respect national borders or continents remind us that this cultural and political division needs to be reimagined to address climate change.

The effects of climate change on the region

Climate change in the Middle East is projected to result in greater water scarcity, desertification, dwindling agriculture, and a rise in sea levels, which would particularly pose a threat to a region with most of its urban centres along the sea, from Doha to Beirut.

From a political ecology approach, various Middle Eastern states mismanaged their environmental resources, such as the Syrian state's handling of the nation’s drought that began in 2006. Indeed, there are states like Yemen where state fragility has impeded the nation’s ability to deal with climate change in the present and the future.

Both these states, like Iraq, have a high level of dependence on agriculture, second, a history of conflict, and third, discriminatory political institutions, where marginalised groups in these countries are less likely than others to receive government aid.

This combination leads to greater food crises, large-scale displacement, and more violence, where reduced farming income makes alternative sources of income such as insurgency, more attractive. Finally, warming climates would increase the range of vector-borne diseases. In Yemen, for example, warming temperatures would increase the area of mosquitoes carrying malaria.

The Middle Eastern state and climate change

Climate orientalism manifests itself in varying degrees, such as projecting an image of primitivity onto the region, with the assumption that dysfunctional states in the Middle East lack the capacity to deal with climate-related challenges.

Indeed, some states are beset by chaos, and individuals there care more about their daily survival than the looming dangers of climate change. Nonetheless, the humanitarian crises, caused by the Syrian civil war for example, have given states like Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon, which bore the greatest share of housing refugees, an institutional capacity to deal with large scale displacements.

One hopes that climate refugees do not become a problem in the region, but this would require states to be proactive in their approach to climate challenges.