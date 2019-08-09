Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Friday ruled out concessions to "silence the violent protesters," as pro-democracy activists who have staged months of demonstrations rallied at the city's airport.

Her comments came as she warned that the demonstrations now in their third month were causing economic chaos in the international financial hub.

Lam, whose support for a bill to allow extradition to mainland China sparked the unrest, said the economic impact threatened to be worse than the 2003 SARS outbreak or the 2008 financial crash for the city.

"Compared to the economic downturn caused by SARS that we handled previously, even to the [2008] economic crisis, the situation this time is more severe," she said at an abruptly-organised press conference on Friday afternoon.

"In other words, the economic recovery will take a very long time."

The private sector and the tourism industry in particular have already raised the alarm, with travel agencies reporting 50 percent drops in group tour bookings and the tourism board saying arrivals fell double digits last month.

Protesters have staged almost daily rallies and faced increasingly violent confrontations with police, prompting several countries to issue Hong Kong travel warnings for their citizens.

The protests began over the controversial extradition bill but have morphed into a broader movement demanding democratic reforms.

No concessions

Lam has refused to cave in to the demands, which include a call for the direct election of the city's chief executive, currently chosen by Beijing.

"As far as a political solution is concerned, I don't think we should just sort of make concessions in order to silence the violent protesters," she said.

"We should do what is right for Hong Kong. And at this moment what is right for Hong Kong ... is to stop the violence, and to say no to the chaotic situation that Hong Kong has experienced in the last few weeks, so that we can move on."

The weeks of demonstrations pose the biggest threat to Beijing's authority since Hong Kong's handover from Britain in 1997 and mainland authorities have been infuriated.