Some of the first police in human history were criminals. Ever since, police departments have struggled to avoid devolving back into law breakers.

Rome called upon bands of tough men to enforce order in the city. The first American police were culled from the ranks of urban organised crime or rural slave catchers. Today, American police departments are equipped with military-style gear: powerful rifles, armoured vehicles, and even drones in their arsenals.

When a US city police force shoots an unarmed citizen, it is liable to lose the trust of the community it is supposed to serve no matter the circumstances.

In Afghanistan, the same holds true. The ‘police’ in question are US and Afghan special forces, carrying out wetwork in the death of night, and tasked with killing specific members of the Taliban in silent night raids or explosive airstrikes. Sometimes their work is based on intelligence or confidential tips that may be well off the mark. The very same pattern precedes ‘bad shootings’ by US police departments.

Meanwhile, elite units of American soldiers are tasked with the job of police officers or bounty hunters. This is best seen among highly-trained special forces operations, under Joint Special Operations Command, or SOCOM. Out of the more than 1.3 million active duty and 800,000 reserve members of the US armed forces, a significant 70,000 are part of the special forces. These highly trained, well-equipped units operate in nearly 150 countries around the world, usually in advisory roles. The scale of ongoing operations around the world is staggering to many, yet signifies a new kind of war that never ends.

One of the chief theatres for these operations is Afghanistan, where deaths due to the NATO mission there recently surpassed those caused by the Taliban itself, the group the US vowed to destroy 18 years ago.

Emran Feroz, an Afghan journalist, told TRT World that the US ‘Afghanisation’ of the war had led to rifts and resentments within Afghan society.

“The people who are affected by these forces are the people who lost relatives because of their operations. We know that US and Afghan special forces have killed many civilians, and they continue to do so. The people who were affected by that were angry,” Feroz said.

Continuing and increasing civilian casualties are creating anti-American feelings, and fuelling a lot of hatred, Faroz explains. This is a troubling pattern for the US military, which has gone from aspiring ‘nation builder’ to a trillion-dollar ‘Murder Inc.’

But Afghanistan seems to be the exception, and not the rule to the US strategy of war by proxy. Only a few countries such as Afghanistan, see SOCOM officers in direct combat. Many more host them as advisors and trainers for their own, local special forces.

The deadliness, intensity and frequency of proxy warfare waged directly and indirectly by special operators has only increased under US President Donald Trump.

While Trump has tried to erase the results of President Barack Obama’s tenure, this marks at least one case where he doubled down on some of the risky bets made by Obama, who traded full US control over its war machine for warfare that presents low risk for politicians ordering it.

Although US proxy battles take place in a number of countries, the longest-running example of this strategy can be found in Afghanistan, lasting nearly 18 years, beginning just a month after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Alex S. Ameter, 32, signed up for the army in 2010, nine years into the war in Afghanistan. His motivations for joining the army were distinctly those of an American millennial. Ameter joined to pay off his student loans.

He became a captain in the US army, first tasked with civil affairs work between the US military and South Koreans, where he was stationed from July 2011 to August 2013. Then he was posted to Afghanistan from October 2014 to September 2015. There he served as a special operations adviser between US forces and Ktah Khas, an Afghan special forces unit. He was discharged from the service in August 2016.