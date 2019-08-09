Italy’s governing coalition, which is made up of the Five-Star and Lega parties, is in crisis after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the head of the far right Lega party, called for early elections.

But the populist party cannot break up the coalition on its own, the suggestion of a new vote was rejected by Five-Star, which has been Lega’s coalition partner since June 2018.

The position of prime minister was taken over by the unaffiliated Giuseppe Conte.

In European elections in May 2019, Lega became the most popular party in Italy with 34 percent of the vote.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is best known as one of the leading voices in Europe against refugees and has refused to allow boats and ships carrying people rescued from the Mediterranean to enter Italian ports.

With more than two trillion euros of debt, Italy has one of the highest national debts in the world.