WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy enters into new crisis after call for snap election
In the middle of the holiday season, Italy seems set for renewed instability after Interior Minister Salvini called for a new election based on his party’s high polling.
Italy enters into new crisis after call for snap election
Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini holds a press conference at the Chambers of Deputies, in Rome,Italy, July 25, 2019 / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
August 9, 2019

Italy’s governing coalition, which is made up of the Five-Star and Lega parties, is in crisis after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the head of the far right Lega party, called for early elections. 

But the populist party cannot break up the coalition on its own, the suggestion of a new vote was rejected by Five-Star, which has been Lega’s coalition partner since June 2018.

The position of prime minister was taken over by the unaffiliated Giuseppe Conte.

In European elections in May 2019, Lega became the most popular party in Italy with 34 percent of the vote.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is best known as one of the leading voices in Europe against refugees and has refused to allow boats and ships carrying people rescued from the Mediterranean to enter Italian ports. 

With more than two trillion euros of debt, Italy has one of the highest national debts in the world.

RECOMMENDED

What does the future hold?

Several scenarios are now possible, including the possibility that Prime Minister Conte submits his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. The president can instruct him to find a majority with different parties. To do this, however, parliament would have to be reopened as MPs are currently on holiday. 

If it is possible to patch up ties between Lega and Five-Star Movement, Salvini could force its coalition partner and Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio to accept a new reform programme geared entirely to Lega. These include two projects that have been slowed down to date and are particularly important to the people in the north of the country, where the majority of Salvini's electorate live: more autonomy and less taxes.

Officially, however, the end of the coalition will only be heralded when Conte announces the failure of his cabinet and resigns.

Then all decision-making sovereignty would first lie with Mattarella, the head of state. He could dissolve the chambers and call new elections, as Salvini is demanding

An election date would not be possible until mid-October at the earliest.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles