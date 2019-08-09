WORLD
3 MIN READ
Man armed with loaded rifle arrested at Missouri Walmart
Five days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped.
Man armed with loaded rifle arrested at Missouri Walmart
In this undated booking photo provided by the Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office shows 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko. / AP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 9, 2019

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he walked into a Walmart store in Missouri dressed in body armor and carrying a loaded rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition less than a week after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left 32 dead, police said.

Dmitriy Andreychenko was charged with making a terrorist threat after alarming customers inside the store in Springfield, about 100 km southeast of Kansas City, police in a statement that provided no further details.

TRT World's Harry Horton brings more on the incident.

The incident followed a shooting on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22. Hours late, a gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people. The shooter was also killed.

Andreychenko was arrested after walking out of the store with his weapon, Springfield police said. No shots were fired in Thursday's incident.

RECOMMENDED

"I wanted to know if Walmart honored the Second Amendment," a probable cause statement released Friday with the charges quoted Andreychenko as saying.

It was a "really scary, dangerous situation," police at the scene told media, adding that they would investigate the man's social media accounts to try to determine if a threat was intended.

Missouri is an "open carry" state that allows people to openly bear firearms without a special permit, but there are some restrictions, for example, on convicted felons.

US President Donald Trump and the first lady visited El Paso and Dayton on Thursday to show support for the victims, their families, and first responders.

The visits have drawn some criticism as protesters and some Democrat presidential candidates have accused Trump of inflaming tension with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.

While the motive for the Dayton shooting is unclear, the accused gunman in El Paso had posted an anti-immigrant screed online.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles