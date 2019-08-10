At least 13 people were killed and 16 others missing in a landslide after Typhoon Lekima lashed eastern China, national television reported Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in the municipality of Wenzhou, which was in the path of the storm as it made landfall overnight, CCTV said.

"Torrential rains caused a landslide on a mountain that blocked a river below," it said.

The resulting "dam" created a lake which swept downstream when it burst.

More than a million people were evacuated from their homes ahead of the storm, which slammed into eastern China early on Saturday, bringing torrential rain and heavy winds that knocked out power and downed thousands of trees, state media reported.

The monster storm made landfall in the early hours in Wenling City packing winds of 187 kilometres per hour (116 miles per hour), and was expected to churn up the east coast towards Shanghai, Xinhua news agency said.

More heavy rain was forecast for the Shanghai area as well as the eastern provinces of Anhui, Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, with authorities warning of possible flash floods, mudslides and landslides caused by the downpours.