Hong Kong was bracing for another volatile weekend, with anti-government protests planned across the city on Saturday, including one at the international airport for a second day.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis for decades, posing a serious challenge to the central government in Beijing.

Protests planned for Saturday include one in Tai Po, a town in the north of the territory, and gatherings of elderly Hong Kongers and families.

Hong Kong's airport was also expecting a protest that is set to continue on Sunday. A group of 1,000 activists occupied the airport's arrivals hall on Friday but did not disrupt flights.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Friday said the economy was being undermined by the protests, which began in June and have become increasingly violent.

China, meanwhile, demanded that the city's flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways suspend staff involved in the demonstrations. One of its pilots was arrested last week.

Huarong International, the investment arm in Hong Kong of China Huarong Asset Management Co, has instructed staff not to fly Cathay Pacific if there are other options, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a source at the company.

Lam's warning about the economy and China's targeting of a key Hong Kong business, mark a toughening stance by authorities as they grapple with Hong Kong's deepest crisis in decades.

Young people have been at the forefront of the protests, worried about the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by China but also concerned with issues such as the wealth disparities in the financial centre.

However, older people have also been appearing at the protests.