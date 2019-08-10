Israeli soldiers shot dead four Palestinians near the Gaza border fence on Saturday.

The Israeli military claimed that the men were armed with assault rifles and hand grenades, adding that one of the men managed to throw a grenade at armed Israeli soldiers.

No casualties were reported in the Israeli ranks.

There have been frequent skirmishes along the Gaza border since the Palestinians began organising regular mass protests there in March 2018, but Saturday's exchange was unusual because of the weaponry the army said was involved on the Palestinian side.

"The terrorists were equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, RPG grenade launchers and hand grenades," an army statement said.

Palestinian officials have not immediately commented on the incident.

It came as Palestinians prepare to mark Eid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice.