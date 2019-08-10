TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the Muslim religious festival, Eid al Adha by reiterating his determination to fight against terrorist attacks and economic attacks targeting Turkey.
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his country's ambassadors in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 10, 2019

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday reiterated determination to fight against those targeting Turkey’s development.

“We will continue to let those down who use many methods from terrorist attacks to economic traps to stop Turkey in the period ahead of us,” Erdogan said in a video message to mark the Muslim religious festival, Eid al Adha.

The president said Turkey performed positive progress in every matter compared to last year's Eid al Adha agenda.

Turkey gains its power from unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, he stated.

RECOMMENDED

The country has experienced many victories in August throughout its history, he said, referring to the Victory Day, the 1922 defeat of Greek forces, which falls on August 30 and Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation Euphrates Shield which was launched in August 2016 in Syria.

“I hope we will add a new circle to our chain of victories this August,” Erdogan said.

He wished for Eid al Adha to bring goodness to the Turkish nation, the entire Muslim world and humanity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles