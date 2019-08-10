Ten Turkish sailors, who were released on Friday after being kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria, arrived at the Turkish embassy in Abuja on Saturday.

In mid-July, the 10 Turkish sailors travelling aboard the Ivory Coast-bound Turkish ship Paksoy-1 were abducted off Nigeria.

The ship was operated by Kadioglu Maritime and had 18 crew on board at the time it was attacked by pirates suspected to be from Nigeria's volatile delta region, according to a local official.

“Our citizens spent last night in the south. They could not reach the airport yesterday due to the flood, so they arrived in Abuja today,” Melih Ulueren, Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, told Anadolu Agency.