Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in federal custody is provoking scepticism among online conspiracy theorists and even some officials who question how he could have killed himself in a highly secured part of the jail set aside for high-profile inmates.

Epstein had been placed on suicide watch following an incident just over two weeks ago in which he was discovered with bruises on his neck. But he was taken off of suicide watch at the end of July, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Saturday.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida suggested the possibility that a criminal act was involved in Epstein's death when he called on federal corrections officials to explain what happened at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

"The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims," he said in a statement.

TRT World's William Denselow has the details.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for President Donald Trump, tweeted out several questions about Epstein's death Saturday afternoon.

"Who was watching? What does camera show?... Follow the motives," tweeted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere online there was unsubstantiated speculation that Epstein's death wasn't a suicide, or indeed that his death was faked.