Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers clashed at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Sunday as overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays led to tensions there, an AFP journalist reported.

Police fired sound grenades as Palestinian protests intensified at the highly sensitive Al Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Palestinian medics said at least 14 people were wounded, one seriously, in the skirmishes with police at the site, which Muslims refer to as the Al Aqsa mosque compound and Jews refer to as the Temple Mount. Witnesses said at least two people were arrested.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries without specifying a number.

Sunday marked the start of the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday and thousands of Palestinians prayed at the Al Aqsa mosque.