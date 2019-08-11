Indian authorities are expected to extend a military clampdown in Kashmir ahead of Monday's start of the Eid al-Adha festival on fears protests could break out over its stripping of the Muslim-majority region's autonomy.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been in a security lockdown since last Monday, when India's Hindu-majority government rescinded years of autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

Officials eased restrictions earlier Sunday but imposed them again in the afternoon amid a tense atmosphere in the main city of Srinagar.

They plan to keep security tight on Monday to block any big gatherings of people during Eid al-Adha, a major religious holiday for Muslims, a police official and sources in Srinagar told AFP.

"People were apprised of the situation and were asked to celebrate the festival in their neighbourhood. They were told that officials were keeping an eye on the situation and people have been asked to offer prayers locally," the region's police chief Dilbagh Singh said.

Some 500 people took part in protests on Sunday. Indian authorities have stressed that no violence has broken out in the picturesque valley.

Local lea ders have warned the loss of autonomy could lead to unrest in a region that has mounted an armed insurgency against Indian rule for three decades, leading to tens of thousands of deaths.

Authorities appear to be acting with utmost caution, with some parts of India-administered Kashmir still in lockdown, because of a fear of a backlash from residents who have been forced to stay indoors, with little access to resources.

A two-minute reprieve

Outside a guarded government office in Srinagar, an interminable queue forms every day for a near-priceless opportunity: a two-minute phone call to the outside world.

Only two mobile phones with an outside line are on offer in the deputy commissioner's office, but so desperate are people to contact families in the rest of India and overseas that they come from across Srinagar and beyond to wait in line.

Under the watchful eye of Indian paramilitaries, the calls and conversations are tightly controlled, and simmering frustrations often boil over.

One 56-year-old woman, who had walked miles and was stopped at dozens of checkpoints along the way, became embroiled in an argument with security forces outside the office after she was turned away.

"They stopped me from entering because they don't have a female police officer to frisk me," the dejected woman, who was hoping to call her two children studying abroad, told AFP.

"I am worried about my daughters but they would definitely be more worried about us," she said, declining to be named.

In the end, she was left with no choice but to give her childrens' numbers to a stranger in the queue and plead with him to try and contact them.

A shackled region

"Several residents said they had been beaten up by security forces for simply trying to buy necessities like milk" and "they had to beg officers to cross a landscape of sandbags, battered trucks and soldiers", theNew York Times reported.

After Friday prayers, Srinagar city saw mass protests where armed forces used teargas shells, pellets and rubber bullets on protesters, while also firing live bullets into the air to disperse the crowd, Kashmiri journalist Mohammad Haziq reported.

Authorities in Srinagar said they didn't fire guns, but videos published online showed otherwise.