Syrian regime forces captured an important village in the northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday, drawing close to a major town in the last opposition and rebel stronghold in the country, regime media and opposition activists said.

The capture of Habeet opens up an approach to southern regions of Idlib, which is home to some three million people, many of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the country.

Habeet is also close to the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which has been held by rebels since 2012, and to parts of the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest.

Syrian regime forces have been trying to secure the M5 highway, which has been closed since 2012.

Syrian regime have been attacking Idlib and a stretch of land around it since April 30. The three-month campaign of air strikes and shelling has killed more than 790 civilians and displaced some 400,000.

'The most important advance'

The regime-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said the Syrian regime forces captured the village after fierce fighting with Al Qaeda-linked militants.