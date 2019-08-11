The death toll has topped 30 from a powerful typhoon that hit China's east coast south of Shanghai.

China's emergency broadcasting network said Sunday that 33 people had died and 16 were still missing after Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday in the eastern province of Zhejiang with winds gusting to 187 km (116 miles) per hour, causing travel chaos with more than 3,200 flights cancelled and rail operations suspended.

Rescue workers used rubber dinghies to evacuate people stranded in their homes as swift currents swept by.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said that more than one million people had been evacuated in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces and the financial hub of Shanghai due to the typhoon. Some 110,000 people were housed in shelters.