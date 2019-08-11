Rocket fire hit the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport Sunday, violating a temporary truce between the unity government and forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, airport authorities said.

"Mitiga airport has been targeted by fire this morning, the first day of Eid al Adha", the airport's management said in a statement on Facebook, referring to the Muslim holiday that began on Sunday.

Air traffic was suspended "until further notice", the statement added, alongside photos showing columns of smoke rising from the runway and parked planes.

Haftar launched an offensive to take Libya's capital in early April, but encountered stiff resistance, resulting in months of stalemate in southern Tripoli's outskirts.

His self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord had on Saturday agreed to a UN-sponsored humanitarian truce for Eid Al Adha, although the GNA had listed conditions, including a cessation of troop movements.

Allegations

The GNA blamed Haftar's forces for the attack against the airport, and for a separate alleged attack in the Soug al Jomaa district of Tripoli.

"Haftar's militias have violated the truce twice," GNA spokesman Mustafa al Mejii told AFP.