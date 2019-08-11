Turkey will clear YPG/PKK terrorists from east of the Euphrates like in Syria's Afrin and Jarabulus at any cost, said Turkish Foreign Minister on Sunday.

“Turkey won't allow US to stall the process for the operation in east of Euphrates like they did in Manbij,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Eid Al Adha greetings in his hometown Antalya.

“The US has not done its part in implementing the roadmap that we have approved of together,” he added.

Cavusoglu went on to say that, Turkey will clear east of the Euphrates either with or without the US.