New Delhi's troops clamped tight restrictions on mosques across India-administered Kashmir for Monday's Eid al Adha festival, according to residents, after stripping the Muslim-majority region's autonomy.

The Himalayan region's biggest mosque, the Jama Masjid, was ordered closed and people were only allowed to pray in smaller local mosques so that no big crowds could gather, witnesses said.

All communications and the internet remained cut off for an eighth day. People outside India-administered Kashmir have not managed to make contact with relatives who, in a first in ages, also don't have access to telephone lines.

Authorities had eased restrictions temporarily on Sunday to let residents buy food and supplies for Eid, one of the most important Muslim festivals of the year.

But security was tightened again after sporadic protests involving hundreds of people during the day, residents said.

Police vans toured the streets late Sunday telling people to stay indoors.

"I can't believe we are forced to be in our homes on this festival. This is the festival of joy and happiness," resident Shanawaz Shah told AFP.

Magistrate Shahid Choudhary tweeted on late Sunday that he held a meeting with religious leaders for prayer arrangements and visited several venues.

Also on Sunday, as people were shopping in Srinagar, the New Delhi Television News (NDTV) channel showed video of jeeps fitted with loudspeakers moving in the region after lunchtime, telling people to return to their homes and shopkeepers to shut markets.

NDTV said the move may have been prompted by sporadic clashes that took place in Srinagar after the restrictions were relaxed on Saturday.

The restrictions were briefly eased on Friday for residents to attend mosque prayers.

After Friday prayers, Srinagar, the main city in India-administered Kashmir, saw mass protests where armed forces used teargas shells, pellets and rubber bullets on protesters, while also firing live bullets into the air to disperse the crowd, Kashmiri journalist Mohammad Haziq reported.

