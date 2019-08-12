Flights have resumed from the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport as calm returned to the outskirts of Tripoli on Monday.

"Reopening airspace at Mitiga international airport after maintenance and cleaning... so that airlines can renew their flights," the facility's management said late Sunday on Facebook.

Flights from Mitiga airport were suspended for several hours on Sunday after rocket fire hit the airport, a few metres (yards) from the runway where planes were parked, violating a temporary truce.

The UN-recognised government and forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar had agreed to a truce for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha that began on Sunday.

Haftar launched an offensive to take Libya's capital in early April, but encountered stiff resistance, resulting in months of stalemate in southern Tripoli's outskirts.

The GNA listed conditions, including a cessation of troop movements, for the truce with Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army.