On July 25 a, frankly, disturbing report was released highlighting the true plight and pain of domestic workers in Lebanon, with a particular focus on the Ethiopian community in the country.

The Addis Standard exposed criminal activity in several Lebanese homes that employ Ethiopian domestic workers. These women generally migrate at relatively young ages, between 18 and 30 or so, to provide financial support to their families through remittances. The Kafala system (a system used to monitor migrant labour in several Arab countries), and racism in Lebanese society, has led to numerous cases of abuse, and in some cases, so severe that these young women commit suicide.

The Lebanese government, as well as the Ethiopian authorities in Lebanon, have made matters infinitely worse through their inaction and at times, complicity. The crimes specifically cited include physical abuse, withholding salaries, (very common) not allowing these days off, quite literally imprisoning them, and often controlling their communication to their abroad. Two of the documented cases contained particularly harrowing details.

First, a very young woman, Tigist Belay, 19, working in Jounieh, a predominantly Christian area, committed suicide after enduring severe abuse from her Lebanese employers, one of whom was a retired Red Cross employee and his wife.

Her brother reports that at the beginning of her employment they were regularly in contact and she was able to send remittances to her family in a scheduled manner. The contact between the two became more infrequent and eventually vanished.

Her pay was withheld, she was not allowed to leave, and her phone calls were brief, monitored and controlled by her employer. The last time she spoke to her brother she was in tears fearing for her life. Three days later, she was found dead in a suspected suicide.

Belay's eldest sister tried to contact her upon hearing the news by sending several Whatsapp messages to her sister's employer. The report confirms reading these messages on the device and validating the conversation.

“In a cold, hostile tone lacking any sympathy, Leda [employer] responded to Emebet [sister] one last time. “Don’t call this number again,” she begins with a warning. “We cared for Tigist and treated her like family. She suddenly decided to drink a cleaning agent and kill herself. This is not our problem. Don’t call us again.”

After sending this message, Leda blocked Emebet from responding to her on WhatsApp.

Another case involved a young woman who jumped from a 5-story building – she was employed by a former officer of the Lebanese army. The embassy has been repeatedly called on to investigate and at the very least they are stalling. As of yet no criminal charges have been filed.

This year alone, there have been at least four high profile cases where women lost their lives after living in what can only be described as a form of slavery.