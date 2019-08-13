A man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab several other people in central Sydney Tuesday before being pinned down by members of the public and detained by police, eyewitnesses and officials said.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed an agitated man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife, appearing to shout "shoot me", and the Arabic phrase for "God is great".

Police said the wounded woman was stable and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite "a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender".

A police spokeswoman said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney, but were still determining whether it was linked to the attack.

The body was discovered in the central business district where the woman was earlier stabbed.

A large kitchen knife