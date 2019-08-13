On the eve of Eid al Adha, residents of the Anchar area of Srinagar stood up all night in an attempt to block entrances into the neighbourhood.

They used steel sheets, rocks, dumpsters, and whatever they could find to halt Indian paramilitary forces and the police from making their way in. Government troops had laid a siege since the evening that led to protests which continued throughout the night.

"They wanted to impose a curfew in the neighbourhood during the night to stop us from offering Eid congregational prayers at Jenab Sahib mosque. We also believe if they had been successful, they would have detained multiple youths from here," said Tawheed, a college student who lives in the area.

On Friday, a mass protest in the same area turned into clashes between protestors and Indian forces in which many protestors received injuries caused by pellets fired by soldiers.

For the ninth consecutive day, the entire region remains under a severe military lockdown, after the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the constitution through a presidential amendment.

The law had guaranteed a degree of autonomy to the region after it acceded to India following the partition of British India. Phone lines and the internet remain suspended making it impossible for the seven million residents of the valley to contact the outside world.

On Eid, one of the most important Muslim festivals, towns and villages in Kashmir resembled ghost towns. Streets and even narrow alleyways remained deserted all day. Indian paramilitary forces had erected barricades across the city that turned away the few civilians trying to reach their friends and relatives. Others didn't even try to venture out of their homes.

“After Eid Prayer, I attempted to go to my aunt's house in the neighbouring area to greet them for Eid but the troops didn't allow me to pass. They even threatened to hit me," Nadeem, a shop owner from Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal area, told TRT World.

‘Stricter on Eid’

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address that people in Kashmir would have "no problem" on Eid al Adha.

"The government is ensuring that people in Jammu and Kashmir don't face any difficulties in celebrating Eid," Modi said.