Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice said on Tuesday as a security clampdown entered its ninth day since New Delhi revoked the region's special status, triggering protests.

The court is hearing an activist's petition seeking to lift curbs on communications and movement that have disrupted normal life and essential services in the Himalayan region.

Telephone lines and Internet and television networks have been blocked since August 5, when India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir state's right to frame its own laws, and allowed non-residents to buy property there.

Restrictions on movement and assembly, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, were tightly enforced on Tuesday in the region's main city, Srinagar.

Menaka Guruswamy, a lawyer for the petitioner, said the court should move to restore hospital services and open schools.

The petition also seeks the release of detained political leaders in Kashmir, among more than 300 people held to prevent widespread protests.

The court is expected to rule on the petition in a few days.

Indian troops patrolling the disputed region had allowed some Muslims to walk to mosques to mark the Eid al Adha festival on Monday, and shops had opened briefly on previous days.

But residents of India's only Muslim-majority region were running short of essentials under the near-constant curfew and communications blackout imposed by India after it stripped Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5.

While Kashmiris are often prepared with stocks of essentials, there are concerns that people with chronic illnesses or emergencies are not equipped to handle the blockade.

Both India and Kashmir administer a portion of Kashmir and claim the entire region in full. In Indian-administered Kashmir, rebels have been fighting against of Indian rule and Kashmiris demand independence.

Witnesses described hundreds of people chanting "We want freedom" and "Go India, go back" during a brief protest Monday after Eid al Adha prayers. The site was contained by security forces who, by many accounts, used force to break up a much bigger protest after Friday prayers. Officials said Monday's protest ended peacefully.

The lockdown is expected to last at least through Thursday, India's independence day. Images shared by news agency ANI showed Indian forces preparing for August 15 in Srinagar.

The Chinese question

Top Indian and Chinese diplomats also met in Beijing on Monday with China's official Xinhua News Agency saying Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that China hopes India will "play a constructive role in regional peace and stability."