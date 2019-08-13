BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Stocks soar after US delays new tariffs on Chinese goods to December 15
The United States delays tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removes other Chinese imports from its target list altogether.
Stocks soar after US delays new tariffs on Chinese goods to December 15
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, centre, poses with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai Wednesday, July 31, 2019. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 13, 2019

The United States is delaying until December 15 imposition of new 10 percent tariffs on Chinese electronics, but going ahead with new duties starting September 1 on $300 billion in Chinese goods, the government announced Tuesday.

As Washington and Beijing work to resolve the escalating trade war, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He early Tuesday and has another call planned in two weeks, a USTR official told AFP.

The latest round of tariffs, which President Donald Trump announced on August 1, mean all Chinese imports into the United States would be subject to additional duties.

The sides were due to hold another round of meetings in Washington in September, but the deterioration in relations in the past two weeks cast doubt on whether the negotiations would take place.

And Trump accused Beijing of continuing to renege on its commitment to buy US agricultural goods.

"As usual, China said they were going to be buying 'big' from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

USTR said in a statement it was going ahead with the tariffs next month, but would delay the start for cell phones, laptops, computer monitors, video game consoles and some toys, footwear and clothing.

RECOMMENDED

In addition, "certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent."

Global market shockwave

Stocks rose sharply on Wall Street Tuesday after the US government said it would delay new tariffs on certain goods imported from China and remove tariffs on other goods entirely.

The ongoing trade war between the world's top two has sent shockwaves through global markets.

"Where markets head next will largely hinge on whether the threatened tariffs are implemented, and how the Federal Reserve responds," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

The Trump administration and Beijing have been clashing for more than a year over American allegations that Beijing steals trade secrets and forces foreign companies to hand over technology. The tactics are part of China's drive to become a world leader in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and electric cars.

President Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and has said that on September 1, he will tax the $300 billion in Chinese imports that he has so far spared. In retaliation, China has imposed tariffs on $110 billion in US products.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices