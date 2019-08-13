Preparations for an operations centre between Washington and Ankara to establish a safe zone in Syria have begun, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that efforts are ongoing for the Joint Operations Center (JOC) to enter service in the province of Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, as part of the safe zone in northern Syria planned in coordination with the US.

On Monday, a six-member US team arrived in Sanliurfa province to work for the centre’s establishment.

The ministry underlined that efforts were underway towards the JOC's establishment and operation "as soon as possible".

Turkish and US military officials on Aug. 7 agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return their home. They also agreed to establish a JOC.

The agreement also envisaged to set up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns.