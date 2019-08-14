Prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al Hathloul has rejected a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video statement denying reports she was tortured in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Hathloul, along with at least a dozen other women's rights activists, was arrested over a year ago as Saudi Arabia ended a ban on women driving cars, which many of the detainees had long campaigned for.

Rights groups say at least three of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging, and sexual assault. The government has vehemently denied these charges.

Her siblings tweeted Hathloul had been offered a deal to deny any abuse took place.

Some of the women appeared in court earlier this year to face charges related to human rights work and contacts with foreign journalists and diplomats, but the trial has not convened in months.

The case has drawn global criticism and provoked anger in European capitals and the US Congress following last year’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

"The Saudi state security has visited my sister in prison recently. They have asked her to... appear on video to deny the torture and harassment," her brother Walid al Hathloul tweeted.

"That was part of a deal to release her."

There was no immediate reaction from Saudi authorities and the kingdom's media ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Hathloul recently marked her 30th birthday in jail.

Her brother said she had initially agreed to sign a document denying that she had been tortured, as a precondition for her release.