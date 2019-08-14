For Georgians, the summer months are always a time of concern. One only has to look at its recent history to understand why. It was in August, while the world was distracted by the Beijing Summer Olympics, that Russia invaded eleven years ago.

It was in July that, five years ago, Russia carried out its military intervention in Ukraine, which took control of a 1.6km section of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline when the Russian's demarcated the border in 2015.

Even distant history warns to be wary of the summer months. Perhaps it is stretch to point out, but it was in August 1795 that a Persian army led by Agha Mohammad Khan invaded Georgia. Within a few weeks, the capital of Tbilisi was destroyed.

For Georgians, this summer has been unusually hot—figuratively and literally. Russia has been ramping up its aggressive rhetoric towards Georgia. Making the situation worse, political tensions are already high in Georgia leading up to next year’s parliamentary elections. There are three recent events that policymakers should be watching closely.

The first area of concern has been the weeks of (mostly) peaceful protests on the streets of Tbilisi. The protest themselves are not necessarily concerning—but Russia has exacerbated the social divisions that have motived the demonstrations. For example, in June, Georgia’s LGBT community was planning a pride march, but then it was postponed because of the threat of violence. Who was threatening violence? Pro-Russian and millionaire businessman, Levan Vasadze, was behind the turmoil.

On June 20, Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov scandalously addressed the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy from the Georgian parliamentary speaker’s seat. Not surprisingly, this sparked outrage and new protests on the streets.

As part of its hybrid warfare campaign, Russia consistently seeks out areas of social disunion to further divide society to make it weaker. Moscow knows that when civil society is weak, Russia’s influence is at its strongest. With political tensions running high in Georgia, Russia is poised to meddle, even more, making it a very concerning time.

The second issue to watch is Russia’s recent actions aimed directly at Georgia and the Georgian people. In light of the recent anti-Russian protests, Vladimir Putin has deemed it unsafe for Russian tourists to travel to Georgia. All direct flights between Georgia and Russia have been banned for the foreseeable future. This represents the economic component of Russia’s hybrid warfare against Georgia.